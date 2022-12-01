Not Available

Zipzibbelip

    A grotesque review of actions performed in vain and those of frustration incarnate: it is about the vain attempt to button up a pair of briefs, the failure of a cavalier, a voyeur, a couple taking part in a dance contest; five fragmentary scenes running backwards and forward, standing upright and on their head, accelerated and recurring in cuts that vary in length. A film about the voyeur in the auditorium, who is made to participate in the frustration, and about the underlying schmaltzy music, he actually shares in. (Jörg Peter Feurich)

