2007

Zodiac

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 1st, 2007

Studio

Paramount

Based on the actual case files for one of the most intriguing unsolved crimes in America, "Zodiac" tells the story of a serial killer that terrified the San Francisco Bay Area, taunting police with his ciphers and letters. The case becomes an obsession for four men as their lives and careers are built and destroyed by the endless trail of clues.

Cast

Robert Downey Jr.Paul Avery
Mark RuffaloDave Toschi
Anthony EdwardsBill Armstrong
Brian CoxMelvin Belli
Elias KoteasJack Mulanax
Chloë SevignyMelanie

View Full Cast >

Images