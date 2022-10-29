Not Available

Zoe Gone

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Sixteen-year-old Jennifer Lynn's life is turned upside down when she gives birth to baby Zoe. Being a teen mom is not what she had planned for high school. Her boyfriend Randy refuses to step up and her mother Alicia is not interested in raising another child. But when Zoe is kidnapped, Jennifer's maternal instincts kick in and she will stop at nothing to find her baby.

Cast

Sammi HanrattyJennifer Lynne
Alexandra HoldenAlicia Lynne
Andrea BowenTammy Roberts
Jean Louisa KellyDet. Patricia Henderson
Jeff BransonWalter
Michael GrantRandy Chambers

