Sixteen-year-old Jennifer Lynn's life is turned upside down when she gives birth to baby Zoe. Being a teen mom is not what she had planned for high school. Her boyfriend Randy refuses to step up and her mother Alicia is not interested in raising another child. But when Zoe is kidnapped, Jennifer's maternal instincts kick in and she will stop at nothing to find her baby.
|Sammi Hanratty
|Jennifer Lynne
|Alexandra Holden
|Alicia Lynne
|Andrea Bowen
|Tammy Roberts
|Jean Louisa Kelly
|Det. Patricia Henderson
|Jeff Branson
|Walter
|Michael Grant
|Randy Chambers
View Full Cast >