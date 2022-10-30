Not Available

Zombi 3

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Flora Film

When a terrorist's body, infected with a stolen chemical, is recovered by the US military, the corpse is cremated, unintentionally releasing the virus/bacteria into the atmosphere over a small island. Soon the infected populace mutate into flesh-hungry zombies, and a trio of soldiers on leave must team up with a group of tourists and board themselves up in an abandoned hotel as they try to fend off the agile and aggressive living dead.

Cast

Beatrice RingPatricia
Ottaviano Dell'AcquaRoger
Massimo VanniBo
Ulli ReinthalerNancy
Marina LoiCarole
Luciano PigozziPlant Director

View Full Cast >

Images