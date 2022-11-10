Not Available

Zombie Strippers!

  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Scream HQ

In the not too distant future a secret government re-animation chemo-virus gets released into conservative Sartre, Nebraska and lands in an underground strip club. As the virus begins to spread, turning the strippers into "Super Zombie Strippers" the girls struggle with whether or not to conform to the new "fad" even if it means there's no turning back.

Cast

Robert EnglundIan
Roxy SaintLillith
Penny DrakeSox
Whitney AndersonGaia
Jennifer HollandJessy
Shamron MooreJeannie

View Full Cast >

Images