2006

Zoom

  • Fantasy
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 10th, 2006

Studio

Revolution Studios

Jack Shepard is an out-of-shape auto shop owner, far removed from the man who once protected the world's freedom. Reluctantly called back into action by the government, Jack is tasked with turning a rag tag group of kids with special powers into a new generation of superheroes to save the world from certain destruction. Based on Jason Lethcoe's graphic novel "Zoom's Academy for the Super Gifted".

Cast

Tim AllenJack Sheppard
Courteney CoxMarsha Holloway
Chevy ChaseDr. Grant
Spencer BreslinTucker Willams / Mega-Boy
Kevin ZegersConnor Shepard / Concussion
Kate MaraSummer Jones / Wonder

View Full Cast >

Images