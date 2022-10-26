A newly arrived governor finds his province under the control of the corrupt Colonel Huerta. To avoid assassination by Huerta, he pretends to be weak and indecisive so Huerta will believe he poses no threat. But secretly he masquerades as Zorro, and joins the monk Francisco and the beautiful aristocrat Hortensia in their fight for justice against Huerta and his soldiers.
|Alain Delon
|Don Diego / El Zorro
|Ottavia Piccolo
|Contessina Ortensia Pulido
|Moustache
|Sgt. Garcia
|Enzo Cerusico
|Joaquín, Don Diego's servant
|Giampiero Albertini
|Brother Francisco
|Stanley Baker
|Col. Huerta
