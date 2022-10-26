1976

Zorro

  • Western
  • Comedy
  • Action

Release Date

May 31st, 1976

Studio

Les Productions Artistes Associés

A newly arrived governor finds his province under the control of the corrupt Colonel Huerta. To avoid assassination by Huerta, he pretends to be weak and indecisive so Huerta will believe he poses no threat. But secretly he masquerades as Zorro, and joins the monk Francisco and the beautiful aristocrat Hortensia in their fight for justice against Huerta and his soldiers.

Cast

Alain DelonDon Diego / El Zorro
Ottavia PiccoloContessina Ortensia Pulido
MoustacheSgt. Garcia
Enzo CerusicoJoaquín, Don Diego's servant
Giampiero AlbertiniBrother Francisco
Stanley BakerCol. Huerta

