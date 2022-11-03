The California-Yucatan Railroad, being built for the good of Mexico, is under siege by a gang of terrorists hoping to force its sale; no one can prove their connection to profiteer Marsden. Manuel Vega, aged co-owner, calls in the aid of his nephew James, great-grandson of the original Zorro. Alas, James seems more adept at golf than derring-do; but after he arrives, Zorro rides again! Can one black-clad man on horseback defeat a gang supplied with airplanes and machine guns?
|John Carroll
|James Vega/Zorro
|Helen Christian
|Joyce Andrews
|Reed Howes
|Philip Andrews
|Duncan Renaldo
|Renaldo
|Noah Beery
|J.A. Marsden
|Richard Alexander
|El Lobo
