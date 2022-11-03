1937

Zorro Rides Again

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 19th, 1937

Studio

Republic Pictures

The California-Yucatan Railroad, being built for the good of Mexico, is under siege by a gang of terrorists hoping to force its sale; no one can prove their connection to profiteer Marsden. Manuel Vega, aged co-owner, calls in the aid of his nephew James, great-grandson of the original Zorro. Alas, James seems more adept at golf than derring-do; but after he arrives, Zorro rides again! Can one black-clad man on horseback defeat a gang supplied with airplanes and machine guns?

Cast

John CarrollJames Vega/Zorro
Helen ChristianJoyce Andrews
Reed HowesPhilip Andrews
Duncan RenaldoRenaldo
Noah BeeryJ.A. Marsden
Richard AlexanderEl Lobo

View Full Cast >

Images