Mexican President Benito Juarez (Carleton Young) needs to secure gold from the San Mendolito mines to establish credit as a newly formed nation, but a greedy rebel posing as the ancient god Don Del Oro cons the local Indians into helping him steal the gold. Fortunately, a dashing visitor from California takes on the secret identity of Zorro (Reed Hadley) and leads a mission to unmask the devious Del Oro in this classic Western serial.