Zwolnieni z życia

Set in 1989, story of a man beat up by two ex-policemen and left to die in a dump. Marek survives after the brain surgery that leaves him amnesiac. He wanders through the city, sought by his assilant, who fear he will testify against them. Marek finds shelter with a girlfriend/bagwoman who supposedly was once queen of Paris boulevards. Marek regains his memory just as the villains are to get him. He eventually returns to his house only to find out that his mother died and his brother left for Australia.