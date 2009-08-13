2009

District 9

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 13th, 2009

Studio

TriStar Pictures

Aliens land in South Africa and have no way home. Years later after living in a slum and wearing out their welcome the "Non-Humans" are being moved to a new tent city overseen by Multi-National United (MNU). The movie follows an MNU employee tasked with leading the relocation and his relationship with one of the alien leaders.

Cast

Sharlto CopleyWikus van der Merwe
Jason CopeGrey Bradnam
Nathalie BolttSarah Livingstone - Sociologist
Sylvaine StrikeDr Katrina McKenzie
Elizabeth MkandawieInterviewee
John SumnerLes Feldman - MIL Engineer

Images

