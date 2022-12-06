Not Available

11.22.63

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Warner Bros. Television

Imagine having the power to change history. Would you journey down the "rabbit hole"? This event series follows Jake Epping, an ordinary high school teacher, presented with the unthinkable mission of traveling back in time to prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. Jake travels to the past in order to solve the most enduring mystery of the 20th century: who killed JFK, and could it have been stopped? But as Jake will learn, the past does not want to be changed. And trying to divert the course of history may prove fatal.

Cast

James FrancoJake Epping
Sarah GadonSadie Dunhill
Chris CooperAl Templeton
Daniel WebberLee Harvey Oswald
Lucy FryMarina Oswald
George MacKayBill Turcotte

