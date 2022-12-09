In My Skin

The coming of age story of 16 year old Bethan Gwyndaf. We follow her as she deals with the comical but painfully real anxieties and insecurities of teenage life, along with the stark reality of a home life that is far removed from what she projects to her friends. It’s a place where humour and heartbreak walk hand in hand. Full of Welsh wit and grit and light and shade.
|Rhodri Meilir
|Dilwyn Gwyndaf
|Jo Hartley
|Katrina Gwyndaf
|Poppy Lee Friar
|Lydia
|Gabrielle Creevy
|Bethan Gwyndaf
|James Wilbraham
|Travis
