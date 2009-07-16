(500) Days of Summer

Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), greeting-card writer and hopeless romantic, is caught completely off-guard when his girlfriend, Summer (Zooey Deschanel), suddenly dumps him. He reflects on their 500 days together to try to figure out where their love affair went sour, and in doing so, Tom rediscovers his true passions in life.
|Joseph Gordon-Levitt
|Tom Hansen
|Zooey Deschanel
|Summer Finn
|Chloë Grace Moretz
|Rachel Hansen
|Geoffrey Arend
|McKenzie
|Matthew Gray Gubler
|Paul
|Clark Gregg
|Vance
