Love & Anarchy

When Sofie, a career driven consultant and married mother of two, gets an assignment to modernize an old publishing house she meets young IT technician Max, and an unexpected flirtatious game begins. Sofie and Max secretly challenge each other to do things that question societal norms. It starts innocently enough, but as the game gets more and more daring the consequences grow beyond proportions.
|Björn Mosten
|Max Järvi
|Carla Sehn
|Caroline Dahl
|Ida Engvoll
|Sofie Rydman
|Reine Brynolfsson
|Friedrich Jägerstedt
|Gizem Erdogan
|Denise Konar
|Björn Kjellman
|Ronny Johansson
View Full Cast >