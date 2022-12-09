Not Available

Love & Anarchy

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

FLX

When Sofie, a career driven consultant and married mother of two, gets an assignment to modernize an old publishing house she meets young IT technician Max, and an unexpected flirtatious game begins. Sofie and Max secretly challenge each other to do things that question societal norms. It starts innocently enough, but as the game gets more and more daring the consequences grow beyond proportions.

Cast

Björn MostenMax Järvi
Carla SehnCaroline Dahl
Ida EngvollSofie Rydman
Reine BrynolfssonFriedrich Jägerstedt
Gizem ErdoganDenise Konar
Björn KjellmanRonny Johansson

Images