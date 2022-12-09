Not Available

Marvel's Spider-Man

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Marvel Animation

An insecure but courageous and intelligent teen named Peter Parker, a new student of Horizon High, is bitten by a radioactive spider and given powers. He becomes a hero named Spider-Man after the death of his uncle and he must adapt to this new way of life.

Cast

Robbie Daymond Peter Parker / Spider-Man (voice)
Nadji JeterMiles Morales (voice)
Max MittlemanHarry Osborn (voice)
Fred TatascioreMax Modell (voice)
Laura BaileyGwen Stacy (voice)
Melanie MinichinoAnya Corazon (voice)

