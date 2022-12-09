Marvel's Spider-Man

An insecure but courageous and intelligent teen named Peter Parker, a new student of Horizon High, is bitten by a radioactive spider and given powers. He becomes a hero named Spider-Man after the death of his uncle and he must adapt to this new way of life.
|Robbie Daymond
|Peter Parker / Spider-Man (voice)
|Nadji Jeter
|Miles Morales (voice)
|Max Mittleman
|Harry Osborn (voice)
|Fred Tatasciore
|Max Modell (voice)
|Laura Bailey
|Gwen Stacy (voice)
|Melanie Minichino
|Anya Corazon (voice)
