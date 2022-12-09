Seth Davenport appears to be a small town Iowa preacher, but he harbors ambitions of starting a full-blown insurrection against the status quo. But he is unaware that an industrialist tycoon has hired a deadly professional strikebreaker named Creeley Turner to stop that insurrection by any means necessary. And unknown to those around them, these two men share a secret bloody past.
|Killian Scott
|Seth Davenport
|Logan Marshall-Green
|Creeley Turner
|Sarah Jones
|Amelia Davenport
|Christopher Heyerdahl
|Don Berryman
|Gabriel Mann
|Martin Eggers
