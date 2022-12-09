Not Available

Damnation

  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Universal Cable Productions

Seth Davenport appears to be a small town Iowa preacher, but he harbors ambitions of starting a full-blown insurrection against the status quo. But he is unaware that an industrialist tycoon has hired a deadly professional strikebreaker named Creeley Turner to stop that insurrection by any means necessary. And unknown to those around them, these two men share a secret bloody past.

Cast

Killian ScottSeth Davenport
Logan Marshall-GreenCreeley Turner
Sarah JonesAmelia Davenport
Christopher HeyerdahlDon Berryman
Gabriel MannMartin Eggers

View Full Cast >

Images