Set in a remote Canadian mountain town, where the opening of a new oil refinery fronted by the mysterious Mrs. Bradshaw introduces the small town to a world of drug-dealers, prostitution and organized crime. Police chief Jim Worth is thirsty for revenge after the murder of a member of his family.
|Tim Roth
|Jim Worth
|Genevieve O'Reilly
|Angela Worth
|Abigail Lawrie
|Anna Worth
|Oliver Coopersmith
|Whitey Brown
|Christina Hendricks
|Elizabeth Bradshaw
|Christopher Heyerdahl
|Louis Gagnon
View Full Cast >