Tin Star

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Kudos

Set in a remote Canadian mountain town, where the opening of a new oil refinery fronted by the mysterious Mrs. Bradshaw introduces the small town to a world of drug-dealers, prostitution and organized crime. Police chief Jim Worth is thirsty for revenge after the murder of a member of his family.

Cast

Tim RothJim Worth
Genevieve O'ReillyAngela Worth
Abigail LawrieAnna Worth
Oliver CoopersmithWhitey Brown
Christina HendricksElizabeth Bradshaw
Christopher HeyerdahlLouis Gagnon

Images