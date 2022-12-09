Wisdom of the Crowd

A Silicon Valley tech icon takes crowdsourcing to the next level. Driven by trying to find his daughter’s killer, he creates a platform for people around the world to submit and evaluate evidence for criminal investigations. He launches a new company with a staff of specialists—passionate experts who sometimes work outside the confines of the law—ultimately revolutionizing crime solving in the Bay Area.
|Jeremy Piven
|Jeffrey Tanner
|Natalia Tena
|Sarah
|Richard T. Jones
|Detective Cavanaugh
|Monica Potter
|Alex
|Blake Lee
|Josh Novak
|Jake Matthews
|Tariq
View Full Cast >