The Chi

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fox 21 Television Studios

A relevant, timely and distinctive coming-of-age story following a half dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago. The story centers on Brandon, an ambitious and confident young man who dreams about opening a restaurant of his own someday, but is conflicted between the promise of a new life and his responsibility to his mother and teenage brother back in the South Side.

Cast

Jason MitchellBrandon
Alex HibbertKevin
Ntare Guma Mbaho MwineRonnie Davis
Jacob LatimoreEmmett
Yolanda RossJada
Tiffany BooneJerrika

