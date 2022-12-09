A relevant, timely and distinctive coming-of-age story following a half dozen interrelated characters in the South Side of Chicago. The story centers on Brandon, an ambitious and confident young man who dreams about opening a restaurant of his own someday, but is conflicted between the promise of a new life and his responsibility to his mother and teenage brother back in the South Side.
|Jason Mitchell
|Brandon
|Alex Hibbert
|Kevin
|Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine
|Ronnie Davis
|Jacob Latimore
|Emmett
|Yolanda Ross
|Jada
|Tiffany Boone
|Jerrika
