No Activity celebrates the mundane in what should be a high stakes sting operation. Set against the world of a major drug cartel bust, the series follows two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met.
|Tim Meadows
|Judd Tolbeck
|Patrick Brammall
|Nick Cullen
|Sunita Mani
|Fatima Khorasani
|Amy Sedaris
|Janice
|Jesse Plemons
|Angus
