  • Comedy
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CBS Television Studios

No Activity celebrates the mundane in what should be a high stakes sting operation. Set against the world of a major drug cartel bust, the series follows two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met.

Cast

Tim MeadowsJudd Tolbeck
Patrick BrammallNick Cullen
Sunita ManiFatima Khorasani
Amy SedarisJanice
Jesse PlemonsAngus

