14 - Diaries of the Great War

In the international production '14 -18 , Diaries of the First World War ' is the big story of the First World close by telling it to the hand of the fate of individuals. Via dramatized scenes , based on diaries and correspondence, the war comes to life. The enthusiasm at the beginning , the suffering in the trenches, the superhuman efforts of doctors and helpers, the heavy casualties among civilians, the final revolt against the war ; the whole history of the First World War is colored by personal stories , distilled from numerous documents.