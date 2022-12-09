Not Available

The Trial of Christine Keeler

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Ecosse Films

The Trial of Christine Keeler takes us behind the headlines to tell a human story about the sexual and cultural politics of one of the most revealing and iconic stories of modern times. At the centre of the storm was 19-year-old Christine Keeler - a young woman whom the powerful, male-dominated establishment sought to silence and exploit, but who refused to play by their rules.

Cast

Sophie CooksonChristine Keeler
James NortonStephen Ward
Ellie BamberMandy Rice-Davies
Ben MilesJohn Profumo
Emilia FoxValerie Profumo
Michael MaloneyLord Astor

