1981

History of the World: Part I

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 11th, 1981

Studio

Brooksfilms

Mel Brooks' uproarious version of history proves nothing is sacred as he takes us on a laugh-filled look at what really happened throughout time. His delirious romp features everything from a wild send-up of "2001" to the real stories behind the Roman Empire, the French Revolution and the Spanish Inquisition. It's Mel and company at their hilarious best.

Cast

Mel BrooksMoses/Comicus/Torquemada/Jacques/King Louis XVI
Dom DeLuiseEmperor Nero
Madeline KahnEmpress Nympho
Harvey KormanCount de Monet
Cloris LeachmanMadame Defarge
Ron CareySwiftus

View Full Cast >

Images