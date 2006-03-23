2006

Inside Man

  • Crime
  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

March 23rd, 2006

Studio

40 Acres & A Mule Filmworks

An efficient gang enters a Manhattan bank, locks the doors, and takes hostages. They work deliberately, without haste. Detective Frazier is assigned to negotiate, but his mind is occupied with the corruption charges he is facing. With an army of police surrounding the bank, the thief, the cop, and the plutocrat's fixer enter high-stakes negotiations. Why are the robbers asking for a plane, if they are so competent and they know they won't get one? Why aren't they in more of a hurry?

Cast

Denzel WashingtonDetective Keith Frazier
Clive OwenDalton Russell
Jodie FosterMadeleine White
Christopher PlummerArthur Case
Willem DafoeCaptain Darius
Chiwetel EjioforDetective Bill Mitchell

