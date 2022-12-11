1964

Mary Poppins

  • Comedy
  • Family
  • Fantasy

Release Date

August 26th, 1964

Studio

Walt Disney Productions

The movie combines a diverting story, songs, color and sequences of live action blended with the movements of animated figures. Mary Poppins is a kind of Super-nanny who flies in with her umbrella in response to the request of the Banks children and proceeds to put things right with the aid of her rather extraordinary magical powers before flying off again.

Cast

Julie AndrewsMary Poppins
Dick Van DykeBert/Mr. Dawes, Sr.
David TomlinsonMr. George W. Banks
Glynis JohnsMrs. Winifred Banks
Hermione BaddeleyEllen
Reta ShawMrs. Brill

