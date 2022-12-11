The movie combines a diverting story, songs, color and sequences of live action blended with the movements of animated figures. Mary Poppins is a kind of Super-nanny who flies in with her umbrella in response to the request of the Banks children and proceeds to put things right with the aid of her rather extraordinary magical powers before flying off again.
|Julie Andrews
|Mary Poppins
|Dick Van Dyke
|Bert/Mr. Dawes, Sr.
|David Tomlinson
|Mr. George W. Banks
|Glynis Johns
|Mrs. Winifred Banks
|Hermione Baddeley
|Ellen
|Reta Shaw
|Mrs. Brill
