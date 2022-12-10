Not Available

Princess Mononoke

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Ghibli

Ashitaka, a prince of the disappearing Ainu tribe, is cursed by a demonized boar god and must journey to the west to find a cure. Along the way, he encounters San, a young human woman fighting to protect the forest, and Lady Eboshi, who is trying to destroy it. Ashitaka must find a way to bring balance to this conflict.

Cast

Yōji MatsudaAshitaka (voice)
Yuriko IshidaSan (voice)
Yūko TanakaEboshi-gozen (voice)
Kaoru KobayashiJiko-bô (voice)
Masahiko NishimuraKouroku (voice)
Tsunehiko KamijôGonza (voice)

