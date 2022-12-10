1987

The Aristocats

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 9th, 1987

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

When Madame Adelaide Bonfamille leaves her fortune to Duchess and her children -- Bonfamille's prize family of domesticated house cats -- the butler plots to steal the money and kidnaps the heirs, leaving them out on a country road. All seems lost until the wily Thomas O'Malley Cat and his jazz-playing alley cats come to the Aristocats's rescue.

Cast

Phil HarrisO'Malley
Sterling HollowayRoquefort
Scatman CrothersScat Cat
Eva GaborDuchess
Paul WinchellChinese Cat
Lord Tim HudsonEnglish Cat

