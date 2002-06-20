2002

Lilo & Stitch

  • Animation
  • Family

Release Date

June 20th, 2002

Studio

Walt Disney Pictures

A lonely Hawaiian girl named Lilo is being raised by her older sister, Nani, after their parents die -- under the watch of social worker Cobra Bubbles. When Lilo adopts a funny-looking dog and names him "Stitch," she doesn't realize her new best friend is a wacky alien created by mad scientist Dr. Jumba.

Cast

Daveigh ChaseLilo (voice)
Chris Sanders\'Stitch\' (voice)
Tia CarrereNani (voice)
David Ogden StiersDr. Jumba Jookiba (voice)
Kevin McDonaldPleakley (voice)
Ving RhamesCobra Bubbles (voice)

