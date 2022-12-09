Professional photographer L.B. "Jeff" Jeffries breaks his leg while getting an action shot at an auto race. Confined to his New York apartment, he spends his time looking out of the rear window observing the neighbors. He begins to suspect that a man across the courtyard may have murdered his wife. Jeff enlists the help of his high society fashion-consultant girlfriend Lisa Freemont and his visiting nurse Stella to investigate.
|James Stewart
|L. B. Jefferies
|Grace Kelly
|Lisa Carol Fremont
|Wendell Corey
|Det. Lt. Thomas J. Doyle
|Thelma Ritter
|Stella
|Raymond Burr
|Lars Thorwald
|Judith Evelyn
|Miss Lonelyheart
