2008

Street Kings

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 9th, 2008

Studio

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Tom Ludlow is a disillusioned L.A. Police Officer, rarely playing by the rules and haunted by the death of his wife. When evidence implicates him in the execution of a fellow officer, he is forced to go up against the cop culture he's been a part of his entire career, ultimately leading him to question the loyalties of everyone around him.

Cast

Forest WhitakerCaptain Jack Wander
Chris EvansDetective Paul Diskant
Hugh LaurieCaptain James Biggs
Martha HigaredaGrace Garcia
Cedric the EntertainerScribble
Naomie HarrisLinda Washington

