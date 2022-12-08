Set in early nineties Italy when there was a nationwide judicial investigation into corruption. This resulted in the break down of many political parties as well as the arrest and conviction of some high profile political figures. The story will follow six people whose lives are intertwined with the rapidly changing political landscape, exposing the far-reaching impact of the greed and corruption.
|Stefano Accorsi
|Leonardo Notte
|Guido Caprino
|Pietro Bosco
|Miriam Leone
|Veronica Castello
|Domenico Diele
|Luca Pastore
|Tea Falco
|Bibi Mainaghi
View Full Cast >