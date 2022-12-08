Not Available

1992

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Wildside

Set in early nineties Italy when there was a nationwide judicial investigation into corruption. This resulted in the break down of many political parties as well as the arrest and conviction of some high profile political figures. The story will follow six people whose lives are intertwined with the rapidly changing political landscape, exposing the far-reaching impact of the greed and corruption.

Cast

Stefano AccorsiLeonardo Notte
Guido CaprinoPietro Bosco
Miriam LeoneVeronica Castello
Domenico DieleLuca Pastore
Tea FalcoBibi Mainaghi

View Full Cast >

Images