2003

S.W.A.T.

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 7th, 2003

Studio

Original Film

Hondo Harrelson recruits Jim Street to join an elite unit of the Los Angeles Police Department. Together they seek out more members, including tough Deke Kay and single mom Chris Sanchez. The team's first big assignment is to escort crime boss Alex Montel to prison. It seems routine, but when Montel offers a huge reward to anyone who can break him free, criminals of various stripes step up for the prize.

Cast

Colin FarrellJim Street
Michelle RodriguezChris Sanchez
LL Cool JDeacon 'Deke' Kay
Josh CharlesT.J. McCabe
Jeremy RennerBrian Gamble
Brian Van HoltMichael Boxer

Images