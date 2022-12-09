Not Available

Murder on Middle Beach

  • Documentary
  • Crime

Studio

Jigsaw Productions

A four-part documentary series revolving around the case of single mother Barbara Hamburg, who was brutally murdered in 2010 near her home in the upper-middle class enclave of Madison, Connecticut. The series presents first-time filmmaker Madison Hamburg’s complicated journey as a young man determined to solve an unspeakable crime and absolve the people he loves, while looking for answers within his fractured family and community.

Cast

Madison HamburgSelf
Barbara HamburgSelf (archive footage)

