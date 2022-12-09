A beautiful female prosecutor and a considerably less attractive man find their worlds turned upside down when they are mysteriously reincarnated as entirely different people. The tough but lovable female prosecutor will attempt to uncover the secret behind her reincarnation and will end up unexpectedly finding love in the process. Cha Min finds himself working as the administrator of a law firm after his sudden reincarnation.
|Park Bo-young
|Go Se-yeon
|Ahn Hyo-Seop
|Cha Min
|Lee Sung-jae
|Oh Young-Cheol
|Lee Si-eon
|Park Dong-Cheol
|Song Sang-eun
|Lee Mi-Do
|Han So-hee
|Jang Hee-Jin
