Abyss

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

tvN

A beautiful female prosecutor and a considerably less attractive man find their worlds turned upside down when they are mysteriously reincarnated as entirely different people. The tough but lovable female prosecutor will attempt to uncover the secret behind her reincarnation and will end up unexpectedly finding love in the process. Cha Min finds himself working as the administrator of a law firm after his sudden reincarnation.

Cast

Park Bo-youngGo Se-yeon
Ahn Hyo-SeopCha Min
Lee Sung-jaeOh Young-Cheol
Lee Si-eonPark Dong-Cheol
Song Sang-eunLee Mi-Do
Han So-heeJang Hee-Jin

