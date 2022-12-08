In this enchantingly cracked fairy tale, the beautiful Princess Buttercup and the dashing Westley must overcome staggering odds to find happiness amid six-fingered swordsmen, murderous princes, Sicilians and rodents of unusual size. But even death can't stop these true lovebirds from triumphing.
|Cary Elwes
|Westley
|Robin Wright
|The Princess Bride
|Mandy Patinkin
|Inigo Montoya
|André the Giant
|Fezzik
|Chris Sarandon
|Prince Humperdinck
|Christopher Guest
|Count Tyrone Rugen
