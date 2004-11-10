Finding Neverland is an amusing drama about how the story of Peter Pan and Neverland came to be. During a writing slump play writer J.M. Barrie meets the widowed Sylvia and her three children who soon become an important part of Barrie’s life and the inspiration that lead him to create his masterpiece “Peter Pan.”
|Johnny Depp
|Sir James Matthew Barrie
|Kate Winslet
|Sylvia Llewelyn Davies
|Julie Christie
|Mrs. Emma du Maurier
|Dustin Hoffman
|Charles Frohman
|Freddie Highmore
|Peter Llewelyn Davies
|Radha Mitchell
|Mary Ansell Barrie
