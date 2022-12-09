2020: The Story Of Us

Not Available

This landmark feature-length documentary by Oscar-winning director Kevin Macdonald tells the story of Coronavirus in Britain through the experience of people immersed in its impact, both personally and professionally. With extensive access to intensive care units [ICUs] across the country - from the Whittington Hospital in London to The Royal Preston Hospital in Lancashire, the film begins before the pandemic became a worldwide medical emergency and stretches through full lockdown into the peak of the crisis and beyond.