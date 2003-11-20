2003

Gothika

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

November 20th, 2003

Studio

Dark Castle Entertainment

After a car crash, a criminal psychologist (Halle Berry) comes to, only to find that she's a patient in the same mental institution that currently employs her. It seems she's been accused of murdering her husband -- but she has no memory of committing the crime. As she tries to regain her memory and convince her co-workers of her innocence, a vengeful spirit uses her as an earthly pawn, which further convinces everyone of her guilt.

Cast

Halle BerryMiranda Grey
Robert Downey Jr.Pete Graham
Charles S. DuttonDr. Douglas Grey
Penélope CruzChloe Sava
John Carroll LynchSheriff Ryan
Bernard HillPhil Parsons

