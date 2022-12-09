20th Century Boy and Girl

The heartwarming romantic comedy is about the friendship and love lives of three single virgins born in 1983. Their romantic lives begin when the boy they liked in their youth shows up one day. They live in Oksu-dong in rundown apartments, and the warm human drama will be about neighborly affection, and the meaning of home, family, and friendship.
|Kim Ji-seok
|Gong Ji-won
|Han Ye-seul
|Sa Jin-jin
|Lee Sang-woo
|Anthony
|Ryu Hyun-Kyung
|Han Ah-reum
|Lee Sang-hee
|Jang Young-shim
|Ahn Se Ha
|Jung Woo-sung
View Full Cast >