20th Century Boy and Girl

  • Comedy

Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)

The heartwarming romantic comedy is about the friendship and love lives of three single virgins born in 1983. Their romantic lives begin when the boy they liked in their youth shows up one day. They live in Oksu-dong in rundown apartments, and the warm human drama will be about neighborly affection, and the meaning of home, family, and friendship.

Cast

Kim Ji-seokGong Ji-won
Han Ye-seulSa Jin-jin
Lee Sang-wooAnthony
Ryu Hyun-KyungHan Ah-reum
Lee Sang-heeJang Young-shim
Ahn Se HaJung Woo-sung

