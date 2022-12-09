Not Available

Subspecies

  • Fantasy
  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Full Moon Entertainment

The evil vampire villain Radu returns to his hometown of Prejnar, after spending years in exile. He steals the precious blood stone which is said to be bleeding from all saints, from his father and kills him. Meanwhile two American schoolgirls teams up with a local girl for a work on Roumanian culture. Radu becomes attracted to them but runs into trouble when his brother Stephan helps the girls.

Cast

Anders HoveRadu
Angus ScrimmKing Vladislav
Laura Mae TateMichele
Irina MovilaMara
Michelle McBrideLillian
Ivan J. RadoKarl

