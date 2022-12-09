“Criminal” is a police procedural that takes place exclusively within the confines of a police interview suite. It is described as a stripped-down, cat-and-mouse drama that will focus on the intense mental conflict between the police officer and the suspect in question. Netflix has ordered 12 episodes, with four each set in the following countries: France, Spain, Germany, and the U.K.
|Lee Ingleby
|Tony Myerscough
|Katherine Kelly
|Natalie Hobbs
|Nicholas Pinnock
|Paul Ottager
|Rochenda Sandall
|Vanessa Warren
|Shubham Saraf
|Kyle Petit
|Mark Stanley
|Hugo Duffy
