The animated story of Bambi, a young deer hailed as the 'Prince of the Forest' at his birth. As Bambi grows, he makes friends with the other animals of the forest, learns the skills needed to survive, and even finds love. One day, however, the hunters come, and Bambi must learn to be as brave as his father if he is to lead the other deer to safety.
|Peter Behn
|Young Thumper (voice)
|Stan Alexander
|Young Flower (voice)
|Cammie King
|Young Faline (voice)
|Will Wright
|Friend Owl (voice)
|Hardie Albright
|Adolescent Bambi (voice)
|Ann Gillis
|Adolescent Faline (voice)
