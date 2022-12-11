1989

When Harry Met Sally...

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 20th, 1989

Studio

Castle Rock Entertainment

Will sex ruin a perfect relationship between a man and a woman? that's what Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) debate during their travels from Chicago to New York. And eleven years and later, they're still no closer to finding the answer. Will these two best friends ever accept that they're meant for each other...or will they continue to deny the attraction that's existed since the first moment When Harry Met Sally?

Cast

Meg RyanSally Albright
Billy CrystalHarry Burns
Carrie FisherMarie
Bruno KirbyJess
Steven FordJoe
Lisa Jane PerskyAlice

View Full Cast >

Images