Will sex ruin a perfect relationship between a man and a woman? that's what Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally (Meg Ryan) debate during their travels from Chicago to New York. And eleven years and later, they're still no closer to finding the answer. Will these two best friends ever accept that they're meant for each other...or will they continue to deny the attraction that's existed since the first moment When Harry Met Sally?
|Meg Ryan
|Sally Albright
|Billy Crystal
|Harry Burns
|Carrie Fisher
|Marie
|Bruno Kirby
|Jess
|Steven Ford
|Joe
|Lisa Jane Persky
|Alice
