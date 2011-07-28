Cowboys & Aliens

A stranger stumbles into the desert town of Absolution with no memory of his past and a futuristic shackle around his wrist. With the help of mysterious beauty Ella and the iron-fisted Colonel Dolarhyde, he finds himself leading an unlikely posse of cowboys, outlaws, and Apache warriors against a common enemy from beyond this world in an epic showdown for survival.
|Daniel Craig
|Jake Lonergan
|Olivia Wilde
|Ella
|Harrison Ford
|Col. Woodrow Dolarhyde
|Sam Rockwell
|Doc
|Walton Goggins
|Hunt
|Clancy Brown
|Meacham
View Full Cast >
89 More Images