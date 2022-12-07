31 Minutos

Tulio Triviño is the puppet-anchorman of a fictitious TV News show where, with help from his friends and co-workers he presents interesting notes and reports. While Tulio tries his best to keep things professional and run the show smoothly, there's always something that goes wrong at the end of the day.
|Rodrigo Salinas
|Juanín Juan Harry / Mario Hugo (voice)
|Alejandra Dueñas
|Patana Tufillo (voice)
|Pedro Peirano
|Tulio Triviño (voice)
|Álvaro Díaz
|Juan Carlos Bodoque (voice)
|Daniel Castro
|Calcetín Con Rombos Man / Policarpo Avendaño (voice)
View Full Cast >