31 Minutos

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Álvaro Díaz

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Aplaplac

Tulio Triviño is the puppet-anchorman of a fictitious TV News show where, with help from his friends and co-workers he presents interesting notes and reports. While Tulio tries his best to keep things professional and run the show smoothly, there's always something that goes wrong at the end of the day.

Cast

Rodrigo SalinasJuanín Juan Harry / Mario Hugo (voice)
Alejandra DueñasPatana Tufillo (voice)
Pedro PeiranoTulio Triviño (voice)
Álvaro DíazJuan Carlos Bodoque (voice)
Daniel CastroCalcetín Con Rombos Man / Policarpo Avendaño (voice)

