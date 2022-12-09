Briarpatch

Allegra "Pick" Dill, a tenacious and dogged investigator working in Washington, DC for a young, ambitious Senator, returns to her Texas home, a corrupt and seedy border-town, when her younger sister is killed by a car bomb. What begins as a search for the murderer, turns into a fraught and dangerous excavation of the past that Allegra has always sought to bury.
|Alan Cumming
|Clyde Brattle
|Kim Dickens
|Eve Raytek
|Rosario Dawson
|Allegra “Pick” Dill
|Jay R. Ferguson
|Jake Spivey
|Brian Geraghty
|Edi Gathegi
View Full Cast >