1993

Babylon 5: The Gathering

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

February 21st, 1993

Studio

Babylonian Productions

The first installment of this Emmy award-winning series. A movie based at Babylon 5: a new space station built by Humans. The Vorlon ambassador, Kosh, has been poisoned. It is the new commanding officer's, Jeffrey Sinclair, responsibility to find the culprit. Otherwise the space station will fail in its role to bring all the races together.

Cast

Tamlyn TomitaLt. Cmdr. Laurel Takashima
Jerry DoyleMichael Garibaldi
Mira FurlanDelenn
Peter JurasikLondo Mollari
Andreas KatsulasG'Kar
Blaire BaronCarolyn Sykes

