Snowdrop

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

JTBC Studios

A desperate love story between Youngro, a youthful female freshman student, and Sooho, a prestigious but mysterious university graduate, who one day jumps into her room, at a women's university dormitory, covered in blood from running away of a dangerous situation. Despite the strict surveillance, she helps him on hiding and healing which develops their relationship that goes against the tragic era of 1987 in Seoul.

Cast

Jung Hae-inLim Soo-ho
Ji-soo KimEun Young-ro
Jang Seung-joLee Kang-moo
Kim Hye-yoonKye Boon-ok
Yoon Se-ahPi Seung-hee
Jung Yoo-JinJang Han-na

