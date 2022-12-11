A desperate love story between Youngro, a youthful female freshman student, and Sooho, a prestigious but mysterious university graduate, who one day jumps into her room, at a women's university dormitory, covered in blood from running away of a dangerous situation. Despite the strict surveillance, she helps him on hiding and healing which develops their relationship that goes against the tragic era of 1987 in Seoul.
|Jung Hae-in
|Lim Soo-ho
|Ji-soo Kim
|Eun Young-ro
|Jang Seung-jo
|Lee Kang-moo
|Kim Hye-yoon
|Kye Boon-ok
|Yoon Se-ah
|Pi Seung-hee
|Jung Yoo-Jin
|Jang Han-na
