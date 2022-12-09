Not Available

El Presidente

  • Drama
  • Sport

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kapow

Sergio Jadue, a lowly director of a small-town soccer club in Chile, unexpectedly finds himself at the head of the Chilean soccer association. Drunk with power, he becomes the protégée of soccer godfather Julio Grondona, as well as the FBI’s key to undoing the largest corruption scheme in the world of soccer, and to putting the presidents of all of South America’s soccer federations behind bars.

Cast

Andrés ParraSergio Jadue
Karla SouzaRosario
Paulina GaitánNené
Luis MarganiJulio Grondona
Alberto AjakaJashir Alabi
Anita ReevesFátima Eltit

Images