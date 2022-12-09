El Presidente

Sergio Jadue, a lowly director of a small-town soccer club in Chile, unexpectedly finds himself at the head of the Chilean soccer association. Drunk with power, he becomes the protégée of soccer godfather Julio Grondona, as well as the FBI’s key to undoing the largest corruption scheme in the world of soccer, and to putting the presidents of all of South America’s soccer federations behind bars.
|Andrés Parra
|Sergio Jadue
|Karla Souza
|Rosario
|Paulina Gaitán
|Nené
|Luis Margani
|Julio Grondona
|Alberto Ajaka
|Jashir Alabi
|Anita Reeves
|Fátima Eltit
